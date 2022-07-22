DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

