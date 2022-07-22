DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 16,500 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

