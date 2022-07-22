Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 500,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 299,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PECO opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 146.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

