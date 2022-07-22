Hardy Reed LLC Invests $67,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.