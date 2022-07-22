Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $25.14 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

