Hardy Reed LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

