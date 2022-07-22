Hardy Reed LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 79,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

