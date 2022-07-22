Hardy Reed LLC Invests $63,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $70.58 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.