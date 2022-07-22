Comerica Bank Buys 2,510 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 286,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.4 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

