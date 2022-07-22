Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

Certara Price Performance

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -282.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.