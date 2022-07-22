Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $58.51 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

