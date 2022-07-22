Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

