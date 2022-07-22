Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $97.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

