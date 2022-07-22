Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %

CE stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

