Comerica Bank Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 448,374 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 713,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

MD stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.86. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

