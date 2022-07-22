Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $295.56, but opened at $277.65. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $279.27, with a volume of 1,184 shares trading hands.

The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.20.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.