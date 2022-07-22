Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

