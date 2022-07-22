Comerica Bank Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

