Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 323.20 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.