Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $208.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

