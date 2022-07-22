Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 556,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,304 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after acquiring an additional 440,901 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,355,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

