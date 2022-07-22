Comerica Bank Sells 380 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile



Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

