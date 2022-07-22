Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

