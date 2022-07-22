FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 348,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 65,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINV opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 24.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

