Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $207,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.