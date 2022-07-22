Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 187 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

