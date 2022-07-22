13,600 Shares in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

FLUX stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

