Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

