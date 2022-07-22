Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,566,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP boosted its position in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 958,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.52 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

