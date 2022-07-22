Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

