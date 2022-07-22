Piper Sandler Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $111.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MPC opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

