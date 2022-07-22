Piper Sandler Boosts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $44.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.66.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

