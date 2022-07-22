Piper Sandler Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $20.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $925.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,685,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,751,643.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,685,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,751,643.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,820,455. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

