Armando Anido Sells 11,899 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) CEO Armando Anido sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $13,088.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

