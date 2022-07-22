United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

