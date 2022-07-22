IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.09.
IDEX Stock Up 1.8 %
IDEX stock opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.27.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
