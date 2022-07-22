Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

