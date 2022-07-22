Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $355.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.06.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $320.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.22. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 93.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

