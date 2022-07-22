Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $45.50 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

