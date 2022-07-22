Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 65.7% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 110,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

