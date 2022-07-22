Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

