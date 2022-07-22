8,266 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 4,027.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 495,978 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Livent by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 396,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Livent by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

