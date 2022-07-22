Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after buying an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after buying an additional 406,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $119.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

