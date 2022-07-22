Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,325,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 377,652 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.