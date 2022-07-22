Stifel Nicolaus Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Target Price to C$19.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.