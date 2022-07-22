Morgan Stanley Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $105.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,549,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 77.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

