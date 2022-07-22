Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.17. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

