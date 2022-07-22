Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $605.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

