Stifel Nicolaus Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

JBHT stock opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

