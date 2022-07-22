BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.