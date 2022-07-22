BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

